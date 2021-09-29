Rolls Royce Spectre will be the first fully electric Roller

Rolls Royce have announced that their first full electric car will be the Rolls Royce Spectre , the company has announced that it will soon star on road testing for the vehicle.

The new Rolls Royce Spectre will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company plans to switch all of its cars to electric by 2030.

“This Rolls-Royce is the fulfilment of a prophecy and it represents a promise kept as we embark upon a unique undertaking. It is the beginning of a new legacy for our brand. In that spirit, we have decided on a completely new name for this car. A name that is as powerful and evocative as the nameplates that have served us so perfectly for the past century – names like Phantom, Ghost and Wraith. It’s a name that perfectly fits the ethereal and other worldly environment within which our products exist – a name that we have reserved especially for this moment: Spectre.

“Spectre is a name given to otherworldly beings synonymous with great power and apparition; creatures of an alternative realm that make their presence felt through fleeting manifestation. A spectre forces the world to pause. It dominates the space it occupies. Then, as quickly as it appears, it dissipates, leaving a wake of exhilaration, energy, and intrigue.

You can find out more details about the new Rolls Royce Spectre over at Rolls Royce at the link below, we wre looking forward to finding our more details about the car.

Source Rolls Royce

