Mégane E-TECH Electric car cockpit Qualcomm powered

Qualcomm and Google have joined forces to create a new cockpit for Renault which will be featured in their new Mégane E-TECH Electric car, powered by the new third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform. The immersive in vehicle experience will feature in Renaults next generation electric vehicle and was unveiled today at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. The 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to transform in-vehicle experiences, supporting higher levels of compute and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities explains Qualcomm.

Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric Android in-car dash

The Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric Android dash offers easy access to Google applications and the digital cockpit is powered by Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), combining Google’s technologies together with in car entertainment to provide hands-free help from Google Assistant, navigation via Google Maps together with the ability to install other automotive applications from the Google Play app store.

“Digital cockpits have quickly transformed how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles, allowing for more personalization and enhanced comfort,” said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory. “We believe that our continued work with Google and Qualcomm Technologies is critical to redefining in-vehicle experiences, allowing us to provide advanced features and capabilities to elevate the experiences for drivers and passengers.”

“We recognize consumers’ and automakers’ increasing demands for intelligent and safe in-vehicle experiences, and we are proud to have our 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms play a role in helping meet these needs with the Mégane E-TECH Electric vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We look forward to extending our long-term relationships with industry leaders like Google and Renault Group to reimagine and redesign the overall experience for drivers and passengers within this new digital age.”

Source : Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals