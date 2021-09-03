Snapdragon Sound receives Bluetooth aptX Lossless Audio

Qualcomm Technologies has today announced the addition of Bluetooth aptX Lossless Audio to its Snapdragon Sound technology designed to deliver CD quality 16-bit 44.1kHz lossless audio quality over Bluetooth wireless. To help deliver CD lossless audio quality reliably aptX Adaptive works in conjunction with Qualcomm Bluetooth High Speed Link technology. Working seamlessly together, to deliver rates beyond 1Mbit/s yet smoothly scale down to 140kbits/s in congested RF environments to minimize any audio dropouts or glitches.

James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. explains a little more about the new addition.

“At Qualcomm Technologies we’re excited about the future of sound, and we’re continually looking for ways to help our customers deliver new and exciting listening experiences. Lossless audio means mathematically bit-for-bit exact, with no loss of the audio file and up to now the necessary bit rate to deliver this over Bluetooth has not been available. With many leading music streaming services now offering extensive lossless music libraries, and consumer demand for lossless audio growing, we’re pleased to announce this new support for CD lossless audio streaming for Bluetooth earbuds and headsets which we plan to make available to customers later this year,”

Qualcomm aptX Lossless specifications:

Supports 44.1kHz, 16-bit CD lossless audio quality

Designed to scale-up to CD lossless audio based on Bluetooth link quality

User can select between CD lossless audio 44.1kHz and 24-bit 96kHz lossy

Auto-detects to enable CD lossless audio when the source is lossless audio

Mathematically bit-for-bit exact

Bit-rate – ~1Mbps

“Qualcomm Technologies has taken a systems level approach and optimized a number of core wireless connectivity and audio technologies, including aptX Adaptive, which work together to auto detect and scale-up and are designed to deliver CD lossless audio when a user is listening to a lossless music file and the RF conditions are suitable.”

Source : Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals