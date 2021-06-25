How to cancel subscriptions on your iPhone

If like me you forget where you can cancel current subscriptions on your iPhone you’ll be pleased to know that this quick guide takes you through the process of managing all your subscriptions, making sure you not paying for anything you no longer need. This guide will show you how to cancel any subscriptions you have purchased on your iPhone or from with an iOS application that you downloaded from the Apple App Store on your iOS device whether it be an iPad or iPhone.

Cancel a subscription on your iPhone

To cancel a subscription open the Settings App on your iOS device, iPad or iPhone and tap your name and photograph at the top of the Settings page. This will then open the main Apple ID page and the main Subscriptions tab is listed in the top section, fourth down just above iCloud settings as in the image below. Here are listed all your current subscriptions, together with details on their next billing date and any subscriptions that have already expired and need to be renewed.

A few handy options are also available here allowing you to share your subscriptions with your family automatically, if the iOS applications are eligible and support family sharing. You can also opt into “Renewal Receipts”, which are automatically sent to you for each subscription renewal, to keep your accounts up to date. If you don’t opt into this option, receipts are always available in your account and from the purchase history section just in case you need to access them at a later date or reference.

Share an iPhone subscription with your family

By clicking on an active subscription a new page will open revealing the options specific to that particular application. Here are listed all the subscriptions currently available from that developer and your currently selected annual or monthly subscription package. To cancel a subscription simply press the red Cancel Subscription button located at the bottom of the applications subscription information.

Manage an iPad or iPhone subscription

If you cancel a subscription before it has elapsed the application should still continue to function until the end of your subscription period. However it is always preferable to check with each application to make sure that your subscription will still continue to run its full term, even if you cancel your subscription early.

This is a great way to manage your subscriptions and makes sure they don’t automatically keep renewing e a subscription annually or monthly without your knowledge. Then when the subscription is due once again you can decide whether you would like to re-subscribe again on a monthly or annual basis to suit your budget and requirements.

Any subscriptions you have cancelled or that have previously expired are listed at the bottom of the Subscriptions Page and you can easily re-subscribe if desired. If you re-subscribe your new plan will automatically renew at the selected price unless cancelled at least one day before each renewal date.

If you still have problems cancelling your subscriptions you need to reach out to Apple support.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals