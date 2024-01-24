Roland BRIDGE CAST X video capture and dual bus streaming mixer $500

Imagine taking your streaming and gaming to a whole new level with a piece of equipment that’s designed to make your content stand out. That’s exactly what Roland has done with their latest offering, the BRIDGE CAST X. This new device is a powerhouse for streamers and gamers alike, offering a suite of features that can transform your online presence. With a price tag of $499.99, it’s a serious piece of kit for those who are serious about their content creation.

The BRIDGE CAST X is a dual bus streaming mixer and video capture device that acts as a central hub for all your connectivity needs. It’s equipped with a variety of ports, including USB-C, HDMI, and audio inputs, allowing you to hook up high-quality cameras and gaming consoles without the hassle of constantly switching cables. For those who want to ensure their commentary is crystal clear, there’s an XLR microphone input that promises to deliver your voice with exceptional clarity.

When you’re live on air, having control at your fingertips is essential. The BRIDGE CAST X understands this and provides six control pads that you can assign to different functions, alongside an easy-to-use control panel. This setup means you can manage your stream effectively, keeping your focus on engaging with your audience and creating great content.

Roland BRIDGE CAST X

Audio quality is a big deal when it comes to keeping viewers hooked, and the BRIDGE CAST X doesn't disappoint. It builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the BRIDGE CAST Dual Bus Gaming Mixer, by allowing you to mix audio channels for both your personal monitoring and the live audience. This ensures that everyone gets the best possible listening experience.

Streaming video capture and mixer

But the BRIDGE CAST X isn’t just about the hardware. It works in tandem with the BRIDGE CAST app, which opens up a world of customization. The app gives you control over audio processing, voice transformation, and Game EQ presets, so you can tweak your sound to perfection. Plus, you can personalize the hardware controls to suit your streaming style.

No stream is complete without background music and sound effects, and the BGM CAST service has you covered. It provides a vast library of royalty-free tracks and sounds, so you don’t have to worry about licensing issues. And if you’re looking for even more creative assets, a Roland Cloud Core membership offers an abundance of resources to enhance your content.

The BRIDGE CAST X is set to hit the U.S. market in February, and it’s poised to become an essential part of your streaming and gaming arsenal. Whether you’re a seasoned content creator or just starting out, this device is designed to be a key component in your creative endeavors. With the BRIDGE CAST X, Roland is offering a tool that promises to elevate your online presence and help you produce professional-grade content with ease.



