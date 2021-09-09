NZXT Capsule high quality streaming USB microphone and boom arm

NZXT has introduced a new high quality streaming USB microphone and boom arm this week in the form of the NZXT Capsule specifically created to provide users with a simple plug and play experience. As well as offering “Best-in-class” 24-bit/96kHz sound quality together with low latency microphone monitoring allowing you to hear yourself in real-time to ensure you sound great even when things get hectic.

The Cardioid Polar Pattern of the streaming microphone allows it to capture your voice and nothing else such as outside noise or the noise of you typing on your keyboard. Gain is set to 50% out-of-the-box enabling you to set up your rig quickly and adjust to meet your needs as required.

Constructed from metal and equipped with internal shock mounting design the streaming microphone dampens vibrations to limit noise transfer and includes cable management to keep your audio cables untangled and out of harms way. Check out the video below to learn more about the NZXT Capsule microphone which is now available to purchase priced at $130 for the USB microphone and $100 for the boom arm.

“Create crystal clear audio with minimal background noise with the Capsule. Designed for single sound-source gaming and streaming use, the Capsule delivers high-resolution voice pickup while suppressing unwanted background noise, so the only fans you hear are the ones watching your stream.”

– Halo indicator light – Glows white when live, red when muted

– Snap connection and quick release button – Quickly attaches or detaches to and from desktop stand

– Tilt adjustment – Adjust vertical tilt while using desktop stand

– Internal Pop Filter – Reduces “popping” sounds, so use all the ‘p’ words you want.

Source : NZXT

