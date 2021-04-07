UGREEN HiTune T2 Low Latency True Wireless Earbuds

Sponsored:

UGREEN, a leading manufacturer of electronic accessories and consumer technology products, has today announced a new addition to its TWS earbuds portfolio: the HiTune T2 Low Latency True Wireless Earbuds.

The HiTune T2s combine low latency with UGREEN’s latest acoustics innovation to offer outstanding sound quality for music, mobile games, and video streaming. Each earbud weighs just 0.19oz, with an ergonomic design that balances comfort and security.

TWS Earbuds that address common user headaches

High latency, low sound quality, and poor in-call noise cancellation are persistent issues facing TWS earbud users around the world. UGREEN’s HiTune T2s address those concerns with 60ms audio latency, 3D sounds capabilities and a unique acoustic architecture geared towards high audio performance from deep bass to high treble in the frequency range between 20Hz to 20KHz.

The HiTune T2s are the latest example of UGREEN’s commitment to developing accessories that provide premium performance at accessible price points.

Outstanding performance

The HiTune T2s feature a high-performance acoustic architecture that includes a 14.2mm dynamic driver with a PU-coated titanium diaphragm. The larger than average driver gives the T2s deep, punchy bass, while the ultra-lightweight diaphragm ensures the midrange and treble offer equal acoustic detail.

UGREEN has also re-engineered data processing and battery performance for the new earbuds. HiTune T2 users can expect 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, longer than a two-way flight from New York to Rome. The case can be fully charged in 90 minutes via a USB-C port, and a single 15-minute burst will be enough for an hour on the go.

Low latency for gaming and streaming

With 60ms ultra-low latency, the HiTune T2s are perfect for enjoying mobile games, movies, live stream and video calls with minimal lag between picture and audio.

The HiTune T2s also come with UGREEN’s new Gaming Mode, a special feature designed for mobile gamers that switches the audio into an immersive, high-resolution, 3D-sound experience.

The gaming mode can be turned on by tapping either earbud four times. With the gaming mode on, players can easily tell which direction a sound is coming from and gain the upper hand when listening out for footsteps, gunshots, and ambient sounds.

Smarter noise cancelling during calls

The HiTune T2s enable crystal-clear calls with ENC noise cancellation technology. Four MEMS microphones and an advanced DSP (digital signal processing) algorithm work to block out background noise, so you can take calls on the go or live stream on social media even in noisy environments – without worrying about audio quality.

Compatibility and water resistance

UGREEN’s latest TWS earbuds are also ideal for the gym, with IPX5 water and sweat resistance. Intuitive touch controls allow you to skip tracks without touching your phone screen, while instant pairing with the last known device ensures there are no connection headaches when your hands are busy.

The UGREEN HiTune T2 Low Latency True Wireless Earbuds offer wide compatibility with a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and games consoles. With Bluetooth 5.0 built-in, downward compatibility with older Bluetooth versions, and support AAC and SBC Bluetooth audio codecs, how you use your HiTune T2s can be as varied as your routine is.

The UGREEN HiTune T2 Low Latency True Wireless Earbuds sells globally on Amazon for a recommended retail price of $39.99. Copy 20% off code HITUNET2S2 and use it when placing your purchase order on top of the Amazon on-page voucher with

For more information, see them on UGREEN’s site or UGREEN YouTube Page .

