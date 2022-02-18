Rimac Nevera completes its final crash test

Rimac has announced that their new hypercar, the Rimac Nevera has completed its final crash test ahead of its launch.

The company has spent the last four years crash testing the vehicle and there were a total of 45 separate physical crash tests, there are more details below.

The final test, which took place at the end of January, was the demanding side pole test, conducted at 32km/h and simulating a side impact with a lamppost. With very little of the car’s body and chassis between the pole and the occupants, and very little energy absorbed by the pole, it’s one of the most difficult tests a car can be subjected to. The structure of the Nevera proved to be so effective at distributing the crash energy that the door on the impact side could still be opened after the test. This test was the last passive safety US-homologation test, while European homologation tests were completed in 2021.

Passive safety for the Nevera has been developed by the in-house team at Rimac, initially using High-Performance Cluster computers, capable of digitally simulating in near-perfect detail the effects of a crash test impact on every single component of the Nevera. Despite a physical crash test impact taking just 80 milliseconds – less than a blink of an eye – to simulate a test takes the computers 20 hours of processing time. Only once engineers have achieved the desired results digitally do they make adjustments to the physical cars and subject them to ‘the wall’.

Source Rimac

