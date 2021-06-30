Netgear WAX630 WiFi 6 Tri-band wireless access point

If you are looking to increase the wireless strength in your business or home you may be interested in the new WAX630 Tri-band wireless access point unveiled by Netgear. Providing access to next-generation WiFi 6 802.11ax connectivity and performance and delivering 40% higher speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac) says Netgear. The WAX 630 comes equipped with 2 x Ethernet ports, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port and a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port and pricing starts from $330 or €330 or £290 or $340 with a power adapter

The WAX630 Tri-band wireless access point interoperates with other NETGEAR Insight Managed Access Points, including the existing WiFi 5 (WAC510, WAC540) and WiFi 6 (WAX610, WAX610Y, WAX620) models. The WAX630 allows access points to be connected to each other using Instant Mesh the NETGEAR wireless backhaul technology.

“Whether it be better overall throughput or faster speeds for individually connected devices, SMBs are always demanding more from their WiFi network. The WAX630 delivers industry leading network performance based on its unique WiFi 6 12-stream tri-band architecture. Together with WAX610 and WAX620, a common Insight management platform, the new WAX630 offers SMB customers an unprecedented array of price-performance options, each with the same rich feature set, security and quality,” said Doug Cheung, senior product line manager of SMB Wireless at NETGEAR.”

WAX630 also supports 12-streams (4×4 on each band) with each unit capable of delivering up to 6.0 Gbps of aggregate data throughput with all three bands supporting WiFi 6.

“Specifically designed for high-density deployments, the industry unique tri-band solution enables either one dedicated band for wireless backhaul with two front-haul bands for client devices, or a 2.5GbE wired backhaul with three front-haul bands for client device connection – thus making WAX630 amongst the most versatile and high-performance access points in the industry.”

Source : Netgear

