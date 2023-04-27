Revival Recolonization strategy game launches June 28 on Steam

If you are searching for a new strategy game to keep you entertained and test your skills you might be interested to know that Revival Recolonization is set to launch on PC via Steam during June 2023. Features of the game include the edict system enabling you to modify the terrain to give your army the edge in battle.

The Unit editor allows you to customize your units to look the way you want to, Domination-type game mode – Conquer enemy factions and be the last one standing, The Emissaries – Choose between two different Emissaries, each with their own abilities, A choice of peoples – Pick from five different people and lead them to victory. and Multiple eras – Play through four distinct technological eras.

Strategy game

“Set in a post-apoc version of Earth, Revival is a 4x strategy game where the world and its rules can change at key moments, creating a deep and highly replayable experience. Explore a transformed planet, negotiate or conquer new territories and bring the light of civilization to regressing human colonies in order to prepare mankind for war with a despotic entity.”

“Revival generates a vast possibility space for you to play around with. From sudden weather changes to zombie infestations and bans on certain weapon types – boy, you are in for a surprise. Adapt to new conditions with the help of the nuanced edict system that allows you to terraform the planet and fine-tune the game rules on specific regions of the map. Protect your settlement from changes by building special shield constructs or by accepting the blessings of your tribe’s totem tree.”

Source : Steam





