Revert to iOS 18 from iOS 26: A Step-by-Step Downgrade Process

Downgrading your iPhone from iOS 26 to iOS 18 can be a meticulous process, but with the right approach, it is entirely achievable without compromising your data. The video below from Zollotech provides a step-by-step walkthrough, covering preparation, the downgrade process, and post-downgrade actions to ensure a seamless transition while safeguarding your information.

Step 1: Prepare Your Device

Proper preparation is essential for a successful downgrade. Before proceeding, take the following steps to secure your data and ensure you have the necessary tools:

Back Up Your Data: Create a complete backup of your iPhone using iCloud or a computer. This ensures that your photos, messages, app data, and settings are preserved. If using iCloud, verify that you have sufficient storage space. For computer backups, ensure your device has enough local storage available to save the backup file.

Step 2: Begin the Downgrade Process

Once your device is prepared, you can proceed with the downgrade. This involves entering recovery mode and restoring your iPhone to iOS 18.

Enter Recovery Mode: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a Lightning cable. Follow the button sequence specific to your iPhone model to enter recovery mode. For newer models, press and release the volume up button, then the volume down button, and hold the side button until the recovery mode screen appears. For older models, the sequence may vary, so consult Apple’s support documentation if needed.

Step 3: Restore Your Data

After successfully downgrading to iOS 18, you’ll need to recover your data and reconfigure your device settings. Follow these steps to restore your iPhone to its previous state:

Restore from Backup: Once the iOS 18 installation is complete, you’ll be prompted to restore your data. Choose the backup you created earlier, either from iCloud or your computer. This will reinstate your apps, photos, messages, and other data, making sure continuity.

Important Considerations

While the downgrade process is straightforward, there are several additional factors to keep in mind to ensure a smooth experience:

Time Commitment: The entire process, including backups, firmware downloads, and software installation, can take anywhere from 1 to 8 hours. The duration depends on your internet speed, the size of your backup, and the performance of your computer.

