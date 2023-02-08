Resident Evil Death Island animated film premiers this summer

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming new animated film that will premiere this summer in theatre screens worldwide continuing the storyline the latest movie entitled Resident Evil Death Island follows agent Leon S. Kennedy on another mission to save the world and himself. The latest Japanese adult computer-animated action horror film set in the same universe as the Resident Evil video games. It is the fifth installment and fourth film in the animated Resident Evil series, following the 2017 film Resident Evil: Vendetta and the 2021 miniseries Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Resident Evil Death Island film

“D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.”

Source : Sony Pictures Entertainment





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals