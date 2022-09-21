Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC gameplay

Resident Evil fans are sure to enjoy this quick gameplay gameplay teaser for the upcoming Shadows of Rose story DLC. Together with a closer look at what else is included in the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition that will be officially launching just in time for this years Halloween on October 28, 2022.

Tsuyoshi Kanda from Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the new Story DLC, Shadows of Rose. Featuring Rosemary Winters in a desperate struggle for survival.

Resident Evil Shadows of Rose

“Rose was just a baby when her father, Ethan Winters, saved her, putting his own life on the line in the process. This story DLC will feature Rose 16 years after the events of the original story, now fighting for her survival. The game takes place in the Realm of Consciousness of the “Megamycete”. This Realm is a world where many traps and monstrosities lurk. However, Rose can only carry a handgun, a little bit of ammo, and first aid med… “

“With little resources in hand, Rose needs to use the very powers she desperately wants to rid herself of. Her unusual abilities can stop enemies for a while, and can also be used to destroy obstacles in her way.”

Source : Capcom



