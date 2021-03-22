Resident Evil Village PC system requirements confirmed by Capcom

Capcom has this week confirmed the minimum and recommended PC specifications for playing the new Resident Evil Village game at a resolution of 1080p and at 60 frames per second. Capcom is also announced an open beta for the multiplayer modes within the Resident Evil Village game which I can take the form of a simpler deathmatch multiplayer, putting four to six players against each other in a PvP shootout. The Resident Evil Village open beta develop on stage will take place next month from April 8th to 11th 2021. Resident Evil Village will officially launch the month afterwards on May 7th, 2021.

“Resident Evil Village is set a few years after Resident Evil 7. Ethan Winters returns as the protagonist.[6] Ethan has been living with his wife Mia when Chris Redfield suddenly appears and kidnaps him to a mysterious European village.[7][6] The game also features an antagonist known as Alcina Dimitrescu.”

Minimum PC specifications for Resident Evil Village

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560

RAM: 8GB

Recommended PC specifications for playing Resident Evil Village :

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

RAM: 16GB

Source : Kit Guru

