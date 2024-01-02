Redmagic 9 Pro smartphone now available to buy

The new Redmagic 9 Pro smartphone is now available to buy, the handset starts at $649 for the Sleet Model, and the Snowfall model which comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage starts at $799.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels, The display features a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Redmagic 9 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and the handset comes with a range of different RAM and storage options. These include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The device is equipped with a range of high-end cameras, which include three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new Redmagic 9 Pro smartphone is now available to order with prices starting at $649, you can find out more information over at the Redmagic website at the link below.

Source Redmagic, GSM Arena



