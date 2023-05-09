Redfall PC port features “unacceptably poor issues”

It seems some large development teams are not spending as long as necessary on PC ports in recent months. Following on from issues with the PC port of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Redfall PC port also features “unacceptably poor issues” says the team at Digital Foundry. Check out the full technical review below to learn more about the issues and problems that are being experienced by PC gamers since the games launch.

For those unfamiliar with the game Redfall is a open world first person shooter video game developed by Arkane Austin and published by Bethesda Softworks. Critics have reported varied assessments of the game, pointing out issues with its gameplay structure, narrative, and technical glitches.

Redfall PC port technical review

“We weren’t too impressed with the Xbox version of Redfall, but the PC version has its own range of unacceptably poor issues – from traversal stutter to non-descript, non-helpful settings menus, to visual bugs and terrible CPU core utilisation. Support for all modern upscalers and some kind of shader precompilation pass help matters, but this is still far from the kind of quality we’d expect from a major triple-A release.”

” The game is set within the fictional titular island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, United States. After a failed scientific experiment, a legion of vampires invaded the isolated town from the outside world. Trapped inside Redfall, players must choose among 4 unique survivors — cryptozoologist inventor Devinder Crousley, telekinetic student Layla Ellison, combat engineer Remi de la Rosa, and supernatural former US military special forces sniper veteran plus former private military company operator of Bellwether Security Jacob Boyer — and slay their enemies – vampires and human collaborators alike.”

Source : Digital Foundry





