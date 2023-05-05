Redfall Xbox Series X|S tech review by Digital Foundry

Xbox gamers wishing to know more about the performance they can expect when playing the new Redfall game on the Xbox Series X|S console. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have published a new video today providing just that showing more detail on some of the games bigger issues and possibly unfulfilled potential. Redfall is also available to play on PC and PlayStation platforms.

Redfall is an open-world, single player and co-op first person shooter that has been designed and developed by the team at Arkane Austin, responsible for other great games such as Prey and Dishonored.

Redfall Xbox Series X|S

“The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry. Venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse that suit their playstyle.”

“Choose from a team of diverse heroes – each with their own character-specific abilities – to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers. Redfall is a true Arkane experience in a rich world that blends the familiar with the extraordinary. Fight through cultist outposts and supernatural psychic spaces as you piece together Redfall’s many mysteries.”

Source : Xbox : Digital Foundry





