Alone in the Dark horror game returns

Games developer Pieces Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic have this week announced the return of the iconic psychological horror game Alone in the Dark. The reimagination of the classic survival horror game offers a chance to relive or for a first time enjoy the 90s cult classic horror game on PlayStation, PC and Xbox.

– Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90’s cult classic horror game.

– Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

– Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting, yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

– Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow and ammunition is scarce.

– Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood’s or Edward Carnby’s perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

– Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

“Deep in the 1920’s south, Emily Hartwood’s uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor to uncover the secrets of this mysterious place and the circumstances of her relative’s vanishing. Encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, dangerous monsters and ultimately unveil a plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure waits that will challenge your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next? “

“Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic offerin a love letter to the ground-breaking original lets you experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of two protagonists. Play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood and explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor…”

Source : Steam

