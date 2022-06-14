Realme V20 5G Android smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme V20 5G and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The new Realme V20 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and it features 128GB of included storage. The handset does not appear to feature a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Other specifications on this new budget Android smartphone include a 5000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging.

The handset comes with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, we have a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for taking photos, and for recording videos, there is also a secondary camera, although there are no details on how many megapixels this camera comes with.

The new Realme V20 5G smartphone is launching in China and it will retail for CNY 999 which is about $149 at the current exchange rate. As yet there is no information on whether Realme intends to launch this budget Android device outside of China.

Source 91 Mobiles

