Realme GT Neo 3 and Gt Neo 3T launched in the UK and Europe

Realme is launching its latest smartphones in the UK, the Realme GT Neo 3 and Gt Neo 3T and there are a number of models in the range.

This includes the GT Neo 3 150W and the GT Neo 3 80W, there is the GT NEO 3T and GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition.

GT NEO 3 is the first smartphone powered by Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform in Europe. Based on TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process, GT NEO 3 features four CortexA78 cores running at 2.85GHz and four CortexA55 cores running at 2.0GHz, delivering higher CPU efficiency and achieving an impressive and stable 90 fps.

The new flagship device is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz with HDR 10+ certification. GT NEO 3 uses the new generation COP packaging process, which has the potential to further shorten the chin in future products. Implemented in the GT NEO 3, the screen-to-body ratio has reached an impressive 94.2% with ultra-narrow bezels: 1.48mm (side)/1.84mm (top)/2.37mm (bottom).

Moreover, the graphics are extremely smooth and the pictures are high-quality thanks to the independent chip display chip. Specifically, the trajectory of on-screen object motion is estimated by the chip using a unique algorithm and a motion compensation frame is added between two existing frames, enhancing the smoothness of the picture and overall viewing experience. With these specifications, GT NEO 3 goes beyond a standard smartphone and becomes a dedicated device that is also excellent for gamers and streamers alike.

Source Realme

