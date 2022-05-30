Realme GT NEO 3 Series lands in Europe 8th June

Realme has announced that its new Realme GT NEO 3 Series will be launching in Europe on the 8th of June 2022, there will be two models available at launch.

The two models will be the Realme GT NEO 3 and the Realme GT NEO 3T, you can see more details on the two devices below.

realme GT NEO 3 also features the first MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor in Europe, with HyperEngine 5.0 technology, which provides superior CPU and gaming performance along with power-saving capabilities. With its innovative technology, GT NEO 3 is a game-changer for the market, inspiring and driving the desire for new tech discoveries for users to benefit from.

Along with realme GT NEO 3, realme GT NEO 3T has also been announced, featuring 80W SuperDart Charge, Snapdragon 870 processor and racing legend design. Echoing the “power meets style” heritage since its inception, realme has collaborated with Dragon Ball Z to curate a limited edition realme GT NEO 3T, living up to the spirit of legends never die.

With the “arrival” of realme in June, the smartphone market is heating up. After announcing the motto “NEO Speed Awaken,” realme’s next products will demonstrate this mantra by delivering cutting-edge technologies with remarkable features that contribute to each user’s experience.

We will have full information on the new Realme GT NEO 3 Series when the handsets launch in Europe on the 8th of June.

Source Realme

