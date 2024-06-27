Build a mini M.A.R.S robotic rover with this month Raspberry Pi MagPi magazine #143

The latest official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi issue, #143, is now available, and it is packed with exciting Raspberry Pi robotics projects and innovative electronics. This edition features a M.A.R.S robotic rover that mimics the functionality of its counterpart on the red planet. The Robot Explorer section is brimming with robot kits, components, and sensors, providing enthusiasts with everything needed to build their own space-faring robots.

Raspberry Pi Robotics Projects

The highlight of this month’s MagPi issue is the M.A.R.S robotic rover. This project allows hobbyists to turn their Raspberry Pi into a rugged robot equipped with wheels or legs, allowing exploration of various terrains. The Robot Explorer section provides a comprehensive guide to the best robotic parts, equipment, and sensors, making it easier than ever to build a functional and durable robot.

Innovative Projects for All Skill Levels

MagPi Issue #143 also features several other intriguing projects:

3D-Printed Braille Dice Roller: This controller, designed for visually impaired board gamers, uses 3D-printed buttons with Braille. The Dicemaster 2000 showcases the maker's skills with Raspberry Pi electronics to create a fun and inclusive gaming experience.

Colour Word Clock: Created by Gurgle Apps, this project uses LEDs to light up letters in a 3D-printed case, spelling out the time. It's a fun and educational project that combines creativity with electronics.

Retro Gaming Magic Mirror: David Edwards' innovative project combines a 65-inch display with a magic mirror and an arcade machine, offering a unique blend of retro gaming and modern technology.

Advanced Raspberry Pi Applications

For those looking to push the boundaries of what Raspberry Pi can do, this issue includes a guide on using the new M.2 HAT+. This accessory allows users to add super-fast SSD storage cards to their Raspberry Pi, enhancing its capabilities. The guide provides step-by-step instructions on attaching the M.2 HAT+ and setting it up to expand the Raspberry Pi 5 using the PCI-express compatible connector.

Success Stories and Learning Kits

MagPi Issue #143 also celebrates the success stories of makers who have turned their Raspberry Pi projects into thriving businesses. This feature showcases some of the best business ideas that have emerged from Raspberry Pi innovations.

Additionally, the issue introduces the CrowPi Compact, a smart electronics kit designed to help users learn and experiment with electronics using Raspberry Pi 5. This kit is perfect for beginners and seasoned hobbyists alike, offering a fun and rewarding way to dive into the world of electronics.

Pricing and Availability

MagPi Issue #143 is available for purchase now. The official Raspberry Pi magazine can be found at major retailers, online stores, and through the official MagPi website. Pricing varies depending on the retailer and location, but it is generally affordable, making it accessible to a wide audience of Raspberry Pi enthusiasts.

For readers interested in expanding their knowledge and skills, MagPi Raspberry Pi magazine offers a wealth of resources and projects in each issue. From beginner tutorials to advanced guides, there is something for everyone. Other areas that might be of interest include:

Home automation projects

IoT (Internet of Things) applications

AI and machine learning with Raspberry Pi

Creative coding and programming challenges

The official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi continues to be a valuable resource for anyone interested in Raspberry Pi and electronics, providing inspiration and practical guidance for a wide range of projects.



