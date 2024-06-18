ArduCam Pivistation 5 Raspberry Pi camera kits hit Kickstarter from $99

ArduCam, a well-established company in the camera industry, has recently introduced three new Raspberry Pi camera kits in the form of the Hawkeye, Dark SE, and Clarity. Making them available to purchase from $99 on the popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. These Pi cameras kits are designed to cater to a wide range of photography needs, from high-resolution imaging to night sky photography.

Sure you can build your very own Raspberry Pi camera but ArduCam’s Raspberry Pi camera kits make it easier to get started, providing integrated, ready-to-use camera kits that offer convenience and functionality to users. Jeff Geerling has given an honest review in the video below allowing you to learn everything there is to know about the new range of camera kits available on Kickstarter.

Hawkeye: High-Resolution Imaging with Advanced Autofocus

The Hawkeye model, priced at $137 on Kickstarter, features an impressive 64-megapixel camera with a built-in lens. It incorporates advanced autofocus technologies, including Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and Contrast Detection Autofocus (CDAF), which are commonly found in high-end smartphones. This ensures that the Hawkeye delivers sharp and clear images across various shooting scenarios.

One of the standout features of the Hawkeye is its seamless integration with the Raspberry Pi 5. The camera comes with pre-installed software, making it user-friendly and accessible for a wide range of applications. Whether you’re a hobbyist, researcher, or professional photographer, the Hawkeye offers a convenient and powerful imaging solution.

Jeff Geerling ArduCam Pivistation 5 Review

Dark SE: Capturing the Night Sky with Clarity

For those interested in nighttime and night sky photography, the Dark SE is an excellent choice. This camera features the IMX 678 image sensor, which offers an 8-megapixel resolution and exceptional low noise capabilities. The Dark SE’s ability to capture clear images in low-light conditions makes it ideal for astrophotography and other nighttime shooting scenarios.

To further enhance its versatility, the Dark SE can be paired with a fisheye lens, making it suitable for all-sky camera applications. However, it’s worth noting that the hardware assembly and cooling solutions for this model could benefit from some improvements to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

Clarity: Versatile High-Resolution Photography

The Clarity model, priced at $168 on Kickstarter, is designed for photographers who demand high-resolution images with excellent detail and clarity. It features a 20-megapixel resolution with the IMX 283 1-inch sensor and backside illumination technology. This combination ensures that the Clarity captures stunning images with excellent dynamic range and low noise.

The Clarity comes equipped with a 16mm C-mount f/1.4 lens, providing flexibility for users who want to experiment with different lens adapters. Additionally, the pre-installed Arducam OS includes a range of software tools that enhance the camera’s usability and make it suitable for various photographic needs.

Seamless integration with Raspberry Pi 5

Advanced autofocus technologies (PDAF and CDAF)

Exceptional low-light performance with IMX 678 sensor

Versatile 20-megapixel resolution with IMX 283 1-inch sensor

Pre-installed software for easy setup and diverse applications

While the hardware quality of ArduCam’s new camera range is commendable, there is room for improvement in terms of software development and refinement. The included tripod is functional but may not be the best option for all users. Testing the cameras in various environments has shown their strengths and weaknesses, highlighting the need for further enhancements in image quality and performance.

Despite the concerns surrounding established companies using Kickstarter, ArduCam’s new camera range offers good value for money compared to their post-Kickstarter prices. These cameras have the potential to be used in a wide range of scenarios, from amateur photography to professional applications. As ArduCam continues to develop and refine their products, users can expect even better performance and functionality in the future.

