Raspberry Pi Pico Sense HAT monitors temp, air-quality, humidity and more

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Pico Sense HAT. The new mini PC add-on has been designed for environment monitoring and is equipped with four sensors capable of measuring Temperature, Air quality, humidity, color.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Raspberry Pi Pico Sense HAT sensors

SHT31(Data Sheet) – The SHT31-DIS-B is a Humidity and Temperature Sensor builds on a new CMOSens® sensor chip that has increased intelligence, reliability and improved accuracy specifications compared to its predecessor.

SGP40(Data Sheet) – The SGP40 is a new digital VOC (volatile organic compounds) sensor designed for easy integration into air purifiers or demand-controlled ventilation.

BME280(Data Sheet) – The BME280 is a humidity sensor especially developed for mobile applications and wearables where size and low power consumption are key design parameters. The unit combines high linearity and high accuracy sensors and is perfectly feasible for low current consumption, long-term stability and high EMC robustness. The humidity sensor offers an extremely fast response time and therefore supports performance requirements for emerging applications such as context awareness, and high accuracy over a wide temperature range.

TCS34725(Data Sheet) – This device provides a digital return of red, green, blue (RGB), and clear light sensing values. An IR blocking filter, integrated on-chip and localized to the color sensing photodiodes, minimizes the IR spectral component of the incoming light and allows color measurements to be made accurately.

“There are many people that might ask that why should I care about the environment monitoring?” which is a valid question. With the changing environment global warming, air pollution, water pollution etc. becoming the most dangerous problems for us. With the constant monitoring of the environment, we would get the data of the air pollution that would help us to take proper measures. “

With the assumption that the Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Raspberry Pi Pico Sense HAT project review the promotional video below.

“We provide custom Raspberry Pi devices as well as controller-based application design and development. We are a UK-based company with a terrific and dedicated team who employ cutting-edge tools and machines to finish the procedure with precision. We’ve established ourselves as one of the top DIY inventors thanks to our innovative products and creative efforts. We are proud to tell you that our only aim is to enhance the curiosity of people towards electronics products to make a great future for our world. We initiate our projects with the idea of creating and developing things that would develop enthusiasm in a user towards the technology.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Pico Sense HAT, jump over to the official Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals