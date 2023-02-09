Qualcomm 5G NR-Light Modem-RF system unveiled

Qualcomm has this week introduced its new 5G NR-Light Modem-RF system specifically designed to help provide a solution to fill the gap between high-speed mobile broadband devices and extremely low-bandwidth NB-IoT devices. “Snapdragon X35 brings together key 5G breakthroughs expected from the world’s leading wireless innovator,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The world’s first 5G NR-Light modem features a cost-effective, streamlined design with leading power efficiency, optimized thermal, and reduced footprint. Snapdragon X35 is poised to power the next wave of connected intelligent edge devices and empower a wide spectrum of uses. We look forward to working with industry leaders to unleash what’s possible with a unified 5G platform.”

Snapdragon X35 is equipped with advanced modem-RF technologies aimed to significantly reduce power consumption, enhance 5G coverage, lower latency, increase battery life, and improve uplink speeds:

– Qualcomm QET5100 Envelope Tracking

– Qualcomm Smart Transmit Technology

– Qualcomm 5G Ultra-Low Latency Suite

– Qualcomm 5G PowerSave Gen 4

Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System introduces the world’s 1st 5G NR light Modem RF system, featuring a streamlined and optimized architecture combined with system enhancements to expand 5G ecosystem and fuel the 5G connected intelligent edge. Our new optimized NR light Modem RF system combines the power efficiency benefits of lower complexity design with new Release 17 power saving features and a tightly integrated modem RF, delivering superior power efficiency.

Qualcomm 5G NR-Light Modem-RF

“With its optimized design and breakthrough performance, Snapdragon X35 offers a device platform that bridges the complexity and capability gap between the extremes in 5G today and addresses the need for mid-tier use cases. This lower cost option provides device makers with a long-term migration path to replace LTE CAT4+ devices, ultimately increasing 5G adoption and allowing for faster transition to a unified 5G network.

Snapdragon X35 will advance a unified 5G platform for IoT devices and will help expand the ecosystem for 5G by providing a long term migration path to replace LTE CAT4+ devices and enable various use cases such as entry-level industrial IoT devices, mass tier fixed wireless access consumer premise equipment, mass tier connected PCs, and first generation 5G consumer IoT devices like direct-to-cloud glasses and premium wearables.

