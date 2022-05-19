New Acer Chromebook tablet and convertible laptop with optional LTE

Acer has introduced a new convertible Chromebook and Chromebook tablet to its range of “premium” devices introducing new updates and durable MIL-STD 810H designs. The new systems have been specifically designed for families, businesses and students offering the latest performance to work remotely and on the go.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors (up to Core i7) and deliver up to 10 hours of battery life or up to four hours of usage after a 30-minute quick-charge. The 14-inch touchscreen delivers 100% sRGB color range, and comes in two resolution options: WQXGA (2560×1600) and WUXGA (1920×1200).

Both systems feature Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to resist stains and odor-causing bacteria. The taller 16:10 aspect ratio gives students and professionals additional screen real estate for sketching, note-taking and accessing apps using the USI stylus that provides 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Availability and pricing

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN) $750 or €879 with shipping in August

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 will be available in August priced at €979 or $1100

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 (D652N/D652NL) will be available during July priced at $400

“Acer continues to lead the industry in premium Chromebooks that are highly-capable, feature-rich and deliver the exact Chromebook experience our customers want,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “As new generations rely on their Chromebook to do more in their connected world – whether it’s for work or personal projects – Acer’s innovation will be the foundation of their productive and enjoyable experience.”

“The Acer Chromebook Spin 714’s premium and convertible design helps customers take advantage of its many features. The sleek aluminium chassis boasts U.S. MIL-STD 810H, durability to protect it from dents and drops, and the convertible 360-degree hinges allow it to transform for a variety of settings and uses. Acer has unveiled its new Acer Chromebook Tab 510 (D652N/D652NL), with a durable and portable design and the performance to take Chrome OS on the go in a convenient tablet form factor.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 provides an excellent conferencing experience with a 10.1-inch IPS 16:10 aspect ratio WUXGA (1920 x 1200) full HD display, a 5-megapixel MIPI front-facing webcam for video calls and an 8-megapixel MIPI world-facing camera for capturing images.”

Source : Acer

