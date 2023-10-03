QNAP showcasing new network security solutions at GISEC 2023

QNAP has this week announced that it will be showcasing new networking security solutions with innovative ADRA NDR Software, QuWAN SD-WAN Network Optimization Solution, 10GbE/25GbE Switches, and more at this years GISEC 2023 conference. The event is taking place in the Dubai World Trade Centre and will run from March 14-16 2023 during which QNAP will be presenting its latest creations in the form of.

GISEC 2023

ADRA NDR: Strengthening Business Cybersecurity Deployment

ADRA NDR was designed with rapid testing and investigation at its core, integrating multiple detection, analysis, and response features. It can detect lateral movement of ransomware within local area networks and block suspicious activities to assist enterprises and businesses in preventing sensitive data leakage and mitigating ransomware diffusion in your local network.

QuWAN SD-WAN Solution-Deploy Resilient Multi-site IT Infrastructure

QuWAN’s SD-WAN technology automatically establishes a mesh VPN through software-defined networking and supports IPsec encryption and cloud management. IT staff can easily deploy a highly secure and high-availability micro-segmented VPN infrastructure that saves transmission time and bandwidth between headquarters and branch offices while offloading the transmission burdens of VPN equipment at headquarter.

QGD-1602P: Cybersecurity Appliance with NDR and PoE

QGD-1602P is the world’s first PoE managed switch series with virtual machine support. Featuring 2.5GbE and 10GbE SFP+ ports and up to 90-watt PoE output, the QGD-1602P allows you to build a high-speed and high-power PoE network.

QSW-M2116P-2T2S: PoE++ Layer 2 Managed Switch

The QSW-M2116P-2T2S L2 PoE Managed Switch offers a total power budget of 280 watts, two 10GbE 90-watt PoE++, sixteen 2.5GbE 30-watt PoE+, and two 10GbE SFP+ ports. The QSW-M2116P-2T2S enables high-speed and high-power PoE network infrastructure for Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and Routers and provides backbone network uplinking capabilities.

QSW-M5216-1T: Affordable 25GbE Managed Switch

With sixteen 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports, one 10GBASE-T port, and supporting Layer 2 management via a user-friendly web user interface, the QSW-M5216-1T assists SMBs in upgrading to an ultra-high-speed backbone network for empowering high-speed storage, virtualization, and AI applications.

Source : QNAP





