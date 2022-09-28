QNAP 2.5GbE and 10GbE L2 web managed network switch

If you are looking to expand your home or office network you may be interested to know that hardware NAS storage specialist QNAP has introduced its new QSW-M2106 2.5GbE and 10GbE L2 web managed switches this week. The new network switches support 2.5GbE, 10GbE and practical Layer 2 management functions, the QSW-M2106 series satisfies high-bandwidth requirements of servers and LAN infrastructure for SMBs explains QNAP.

The new network switches are compliant with IEEE 802.3x and IEEE 802.3az; Auto Negotiation; the 10GE RJ45 port of QSW-M2106-4C is compatible with 10GbE and NBASE-T technologies to support five network speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, and 100Mbps).

QSW-M2106-4C: 10 ports (4 x 10GbE SFP+/RJ45 combo ports and 6 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports).

QSW-M2106-4S: 10 ports (4 x 10GbE SFP+ ports and 6 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports).

“Compared with the previous QSW-M2108 series, the QNAP QSW-M2106 switch series includes up to four 10GbE SFP+ ports or SFP+/RJ45 combo ports,” said Ricky Ho, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the QSW-M2106 series can be connected to not only the 10GbE backbone network, but also more 10GbE network devices and workstations for optimized bandwidth utilization and connection quality.”

“The QSW-M2106-4C comes with four 10GbE SFP+/RJ45 combo ports and six 2.5GbE RJ45 ports (ten ports in total). The QSW-M2106-4S comes with four 10GbE SFP+ ports and six 2.5GbE RJ45 ports (ten ports in total).

The QSW-M2106-4C is compatible with 10GbE and NBASE-T technologies to support five networking speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps and 100Mbps), allowing administrators to realize higher network speeds with existing Cat 5e cables for 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and 6a cables (or better) for 10GbE RJ45 ports.

QSW-M2106 series switches also provide Layer 2 management functions (such as LACP, VLAN, ACL and LLDP) via a user-friendly Web GUI for efficient network bandwidth controls and enhanced network security.”

“The QSW-M2106 series is one of the few web-managed switches that supports the Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) and is compliant with IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet and IEEE802.3x Flow Control in full-duplex mode. Users can deploy small/medium-scale networks that support expansion, redundancy, and loop prevention, while avoiding packet loss from unparalleled bandwidth, and reducing power consumption for low-speed and inactive connections.

With its smart cooling system, QSW-M2106 series switches ensure high-speed network performance while minimizing distracting background noise.”

Source : QNAP



