Pump2 Pro pocket outdoor portable pump

Pump2 Pro is a new pocket -sized yet powerful pump designed to provide fast inflation and deflation while you are adventuring. The waterproof pump is equipped with a rechargeable long life 3,600mAh battery and can easily reach 300L/min of inflation airflow and up to 4.5kPa of inflation pressure. The pocket pump can also be used to remove air from compression sacs allowing you to vacuum seal your clothes saving space in your suitcase, luggage or backpack while travelling. It also doubles as a power pack and lantern which can be hand from inside your tent or placed on your table at night.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Pump2 Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Pump2 Pro outdoor portable pump project view the promotional video below.

“You can easily fill the large inflatable products more full and harder, such as inflatable boats, inflatable beds. Meanwhile, we have set up 2 modes( High Mode & Low Mode) to meet different inflatable needs and inflatable products. With the industry-leading micro motors and the latest turbo-centrifugal technology provided by AIRVORTECH™ technology, we have made another breakthrough in the development of outdoor portable air pumps. And now, we are introducing the MAX PUMP2 PRO – the most powerful & multifunctional 4-in-1 outdoor pump.”

“Same as other FLEXTAILGEAR air pumps, MAX PUMP2 PRO remains to meet your deflate needs.In additon to deflate inflatable items, but also can be used with vacuum bags. It is much easier and faster to draw the air out of the vacuum bags, more powerful than a hand pump. No more worries about space, help you save more than 55% of the storage space in 30 seconds. “

Source : Kickstarter

