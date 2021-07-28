PolyCharge 20,000mAh USB-C modular power bank

If you are in the market for a powerful portable USB-C power bank you may be interested in a new modular design called the PolyCharge allowing you to expand on the 20,000mAh battery module within AC module offering an output of 110 V AC 60Hz and 100w specifically designed for North America. Or the European version offering an output of 230 V AC 50Hz 100w. Both modules feature modified sine wave technology keeping your devices safe during the charging process. Modules are available as add-on options available when you buy the main PolyCharge power bank, check out the battery packs specifications below.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $149 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the PolyCharge campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the PolyCharge power bank project watch the promotional video below.

“At KRAYLYN design, we believe that innovation derives from collaboration. This is why polycharge is completely open-source, enabling you to customize and upgrade your power bank to suit any needs. Versatile, modular, and open Source power bank compatible with virtually any device you have. The most versatile power bank with flexible power output options and customizable module supporting AC charging and other add-on features.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the power bank, jump over to the official PolyCharge crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

