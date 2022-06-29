GIGA portable pump for inflation and vacuum packing

If you are in the market for a small yet powerful portable pump capable of offering three devices in one, you may be interested in the GIGA. Designed to be in an air pump, vacuum pump and lantern the small yet robust solution provides 260 L per minute and offers three levels of adjustable pressure. Supplied with multiple nozzles and a long lasting battery the pump can provide both fast inflation or deflation and is not only lightweight and portable but also IP55 waterproof certified.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing our latest super powerful 3-in-1 outdoor air pump & lantern of the GIGA Series. In 2020, the GIGA series brought the world’s smallest air pump GIGA PUMP 2.0 to the market through Indiegogo capturing audience attention and becoming Indiegogo’s top project of outdoor air pumps.”

If the GIGA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the GIGA portable pump project review the promotional video below.

“Now, we’re back with GIGA PUMP 3.0. More powerful with up to 4.5kPa high pressure and ultra-high rotating speed of 45,000RMP. It can reach up to 260L/Min, and there are 3 adjustable pressure modes to meet all your inflation needs. It can blow up more inflatable products faster, compress clothes into smaller sizes and save storage space by 65%. Also, Also, it has been upgraded to 4 levels of lighting and the maximum brightness can reach 500 lumens.”

“The unique internal structure design of GIGA PUMP 3.0 optimizes the air duct on the basis of the original, which makes it more compact. 45,000 RPM rotating speed, airflow can reach 260L/min and air pressure can reach 4.5KPa. GIGA PUMP 3.0 is very practical, traveler, camper, beach enthusiasts, and even mobile executives will love it!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable pump, jump over to the official GIGA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals