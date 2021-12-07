Fixnow 500E is the ultimate pressure washer

Sponsored:

Pressure washers and bulky and not the easiest tool to use, the Fixnow 500E pressure washer solves this problem with its unique design and features. The Fixnow 500e is one of the most convenient and user-friendly pressure washers available and you can get one through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. There is a special deal available just for Geeky Gadgets readers.

What sets the Fixnow 500e apart from other pressure washers, is its design, the device is compact yet powerful and it is equipped with a high capacity Lithium battery that means there is no main power to worry about and fewer cables than standard pressure washers, this makes the device much more users friendly and easier to use.

Normally when I am using my pressure washer to wash my car or clean my patio, the power cable always gets in the way and I am constantly having to stop to move the cable and the extension cable, this does not happen with the Fixnow 500E as it is powered by a powerful high capacity battery that is designed to give you plenty of power for your pressure washing jobs.

The Fixnow 500E pressure washer features an ultra-quiet brushless electric induction motor that can pump up to an impressive 510 PSI and 0.9 gallons per minute, you get all the power of a standard pressure washer in a compact and much more user-friendly package. The device comes with a range of great features and the latest technology to ensure you get your job done in the most efficient way.

The team behind the Fixnow 500E has built a pressure washer that is designed to last, it features a motor that is configured using 8SH Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Rotor material that provides next-level magnetic density. This gives the device two benefits, it boosts the torque of the motor and also ensures that it is durable and built to last, it comes with power, performance, and durability all in one handy package.

The Fixnow 500e features a 3 level adjustable spray nozzle that is designed to handle whichever task you are performing, whether it is washing your car, or pressure washing your patio or deck, or even just watering your pkants. There are a number of power levels to choose from, this includes a 0-degree mode for direct high pressure, there is also a 10-degree high-pressure mode, these can be used for pressure washing your deck or patio or anything else that needs a high powered pressure washer.

For things like washing your car, there is a 30-degree mode to clean it perfectly without putting too much pressure on your paint. There is also a 40-degree bubble mode, a 60-degree sector mode for cleaning large areas, and a 120-degree shower mode, this is ideal for watering your plants. The Fixnow 500E is designed to be more efficient than standard pressure washers, thanks to its enlarged pump body and optimized high-pressure water seal, it is 150% more efficient than other pressure washers.

This unique pressure washer is designed to be light and portable without sacrificing power, it weighs in at just 3.7 lbs or 1.7 kg, which is incredibly light for a pressure washer, traditional pressure washers weigh around 10 or 11 kg, which is around five times more. The lower weight gives you considerably more flexibility and it means that the Fixnow 500e can be used for many more jobs where you could not normally use a standard pressure washer. The handy battery also means you do not need a mains power source, which makes it even more flexible.

The Fixnow 500E pressure washer is equipped with a 6*2600mAh lithium battery pack that will give you an impressive 40 minutes of pressure washing on a full charge, this outperforms the standard and durability of its competitors, giving you more usage time than comparable devices.

As well as being powerful, flexible and user friendly, the team behind the Fixnow 500E has thought about the pressure washers’ design and has followed ergonomic principles in every aspect of its design. It features a patented two-way safety lock system which means it is easy to use for both left-handed and right-handed users.

It also comes with an advanced dissipation system to ensure that the motor stays cool when in use, Fixnow used an advanced aerodynamic design which is normally seen in supercars to provide improved cooling on the pressure washer. This has a number of benefits, it ensures the device does not overheat when in use, it also prolongs the life and durability of the rechargeable battery in the FixNow 500E.

The 500E comes with a range of unique design features, this includes a digital display that will help you get the perfect water pressure you need for the pressure washing job you are doing, it also provides details on the battery and more. One of my favorite parts of washing the car is using a snow foam or soap dispenser, these normally cost extra, but you get one included with the Fixnow 500E with a detachable all-purpose dispenser.

The Fixnow is now available to order on IndieGoGo for £119 or FR 146 CHF for the Early Bird, Fixnow has given us a secret offer for our readers and you can now get the Fixnow 500E for just £97 or Fr 119 CHF, you can find out more details over at IndieGoGo.

Source IndieGoGo

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals