Tiny Pump miniature air vac pump and more

Travellers, campers, explorers or those looking to quickly inflate or deflate a mattress or other similar product, may be interested in a miniature air back pump launched via Kickstarter this month. The small vacuum pump offers a pressure of 4kPa and is housed in a waterproof ultralightweight casing providing a pocket-sized pump vac. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $36 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

“As the smallest 3-in-1 waterproof outdoor pump, TINY PUMP 2X measures 1.8*1.7*2.3 in, and weighs only 96g, as small as your AirPods pro. Slip this little tool into your pocket means you have an air pump, a vacuum pump, and a camping lantern. You can use this mini tool for mutiple purposes.

Equipped with the latest AIRVORTECH™ technology, TINY PUMP 2X can reach up to even 4kPa air pressure and 180L/min airflow, which enables this mini pump to fill various large inflatable products rapidly. The deflation port and the inflation port are optimized to the top and bottom, which makes it much easier to hold and operate.”

Pump vac and more

If the Tiny Pump crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Tiny Pump air pump vac project play the promotional video below.

“With TINY PUMP 2X, your inflatable products can plump up in a snap. It’s more efficient but much smaller than other normal electric air pumps. Having this mini tool on your trips, you will get more convenience and pleasure. Like other portable pumps of FLEXTAILGEAR, TINY PUMP 2X can also be used to deflate air products and vacuum bags. Just press the button, and it will draw the air out of the vacuum bag in 30 seconds, helping you save 70% of the storage space. “

“Too hard to lit a fire? Don’t forget your TINY PUMP 2X. It can make a fire by blowing air and delivering oxygen faster, safely, and efficiently. Enjoy a blazing bonfire or a great BBQ easily. Another function of TINY PUMP 2X is more than you can imagine. It is suitable to clean your camera lens and other hard-to-reach cracks. You can easily blow the dust away.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the air pump vac, jump over to the official Tiny Pump crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

