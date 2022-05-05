Upgrade your PS5 storage with the new Apacer AS2280Q4U SSD

PlayStation gamers looking to add a little extra storage to their console may be interested in a new PS5 SSD launch this month in the form of the Apacer AS2280Q4U. Designed to take advantage of of 3D NAND Flash technology the SSD is available in capacities of 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB and is equipped with a dedicated heat spreader with special “diversion” cutting design to effectively reduce the PCIe 4.0 SSD temperature by up to 35% says Apacer.

The PS5 SSD meets the M.2 SSD requirements for the Sony PlayStation 5 in all respects, making it a simple solution to gain extra storage space on PS5. And a 5-year global warranty makes it an easy choice for both gamers and digital content creators like animators, YouTubers and video editors.

PS5 SSD Storage

AS2280Q4U’s blazing-fast PCIe Gen4 x4 interface is fully compliant with the NVMe 1.4 standard. With sequential read/write performance of up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s, it is twice as fast as a Gen3 SSD, and 15 times faster than a SATA SSD, providing unparalleled performance for gamers and video creators.

“Apacer has launched a god-tier M.2 Gen4 x4 SSD, the AS2280Q4U. 7,400/7,000 MB/s read-write speeds mean you can load a world in a moment. The SSD is protected by heat dissipation fins that keep temperatures low and performance sky-high.

It meets the M.2 SSD requirements for PS5 in all respects, making it a simple solution to gain extra storage space on PS5. And a 5-year global warranty makes it an easy choice for both gamers and digital content creators like animators, YouTubers and video editors."

Source : Apacer

