Bangle.js 2 programmable smart watch

Building on the success of the original Bangle.js smart watch the team at Espruino have returned to Kickstarter to launch its second-generation programmable watch in the form of the aptly named Bangle.js 2. The versatile wearable offers a two-week battery life and can be programmed using JavaScript and already has an extensive library of free applications that can be easily uploaded to your watch adding a wealth of functionality.

Features of the Bangle.js 2 smartwatch include a small light rectangular design equipped with an always on touchscreen display that can be easily read in direct sunlight. The 20 mm watch strap connections allow you to customise your watch and change it strap and improved Bluetooth connectivity thanks to the addition of Bluetooth 5.0 allows it to connect to a wider variety of different peripherals.

The latest generation Bangle.js 2 programmable watch is equipped with four times the amount of RAM and twice the Flash memory of the previous generation and comes with a charging cable that magnetically connects to the back of the watch. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $80 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With a sunlight readable always-on screen, 2 week battery life, complete flexibility, and complete control of your data, Bangle.js 2 is a refreshing break from expensive smart watches. We’ll never share your data with third parties or make your use of our apps dependent on third party cloud services.”

Bangle.js 2 smartwatch hardware specifications

IP67 Waterproof (max 1 meter for 30 minutes)

Nordic 64MHz nRF52840 ARM Cortex-M4 processor with Bluetooth LE

256kB RAM, 1MB on-chip flash, 8MB external flash

1.3 inch 176×176 always-on 3 bit colour LCD display (LPM013M126) with backlight

Full touchscreen

GPS/Glonass receiver

Heart rate monitor

3 Axis Accelerometer

3 Axis Magnetometer

Air Pressure/Temperature sensor

Vibration motor

200mAh battery, over 2 week standby time

36mm x 43mm x 12mm watch body, with standard 20mm watch straps

Full SWD debug port on rear of watch

Assuming that the Bangle.js 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Bangle.js 2 programmable watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“You can install new apps from the web or develop your own using JavaScript. All you need is a Web Browser (Chrome, Edge or Opera) and you can upload apps or write code to run on your watch wirelessly! Bangle.js is waterproof and comes with Bluetooth Low Energy, GPS, a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, magnetometer, pressure sensor and more.”

“Bangle.js is entirely open – you can install apps from our ‘App Store’ (where everything is Open Source and free) at banglejs.com/apps, but it’s easy to ‘remix’ existing apps or even create your own from scratch. If you’ve made an app, submitting it to the app store is only a GitHub pull request away.”

Bangle.js 2 smartwatch software specifications

Easy to code and debug wirelessly using JavaScript or a graphical editor

Pre-programmed with the Espruino Open Source JavaScript interpreter

Vast majority of JavaScript ES5 features and many ES6 features including: Regular Expressions, Promises, Arrow Functions, Template Literals

Over 200kB RAM for program memory and variables

Bluetooth 5 Advertising, Central and Peripheral mode support with built-in Nordic UART service

Graphics library with Vector fonts, bitmap rotate & scale

Tensorflow Lite for Microcontrollers AI

Wear-levelled flash filesystem

Heatshrink compression

Upload functions written in C or ARM Assembler, mixed with other JS code

Built-in wireless debugging

VT100 Terminal support on LCD

Program with Web-based Web Bluetooth IDE or Node.js-based command line tools

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the programmable watch, jump over to the official Bangle.js 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

