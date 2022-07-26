Xplora XGO3 smartwatch for kids from £139.99

Norwegian smartwatch company Xplora has this week launched a new smartwatch for kids making it available in the United Kingdom in the form of the XGO3. The latest generation smartwatch has been specifically designed for children and builds on the previous XGO2 generation watches. Now offering a longer battery life, improved camera and improved water resistance, together with a more streamlined lightweight design, the XGO3 watch is available in five vibrant colors, orange, green, pink, black and blue.

The XGO3 smartwatch for kids is priced at £139.99 and is available to purchase directly from the Xplora online store and will soon be available from online retailers such as Amazon. The watch is targeted at children aged between five and 12 years of age and features a Xplora 4G SIM card which is, for convenience, already placed in the watch so it can be used immediately.

“Listening to feedback from its users, Xplora has made some vast improvements to the XGO3 which now has a better 2MP camera, the 850mAh battery lasts longer and the design is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. Working with Wi-Fi as well as 4G, 3G and 2G connectivity, the watch ensures reliable connectivity and is also IP68 water resistant so can survive a rainy day or messy play session outdoors!

The Xplora Connect system has an incredibly affordable monthly subscription of £7.99 [fair usage data policy applies] and there is no minimum term. There is also the option of a 15% discounted annual membership of £81.48 which reduces it even further to £6.79 per month with payment made up front.”

“The XGO3 allows kids to use a range of functions whilst remaining safe and secure. Running on Android 4.4 with a 1.3” capacitive touch colour LCD screen and a resolution of 240 x 240, it is easy to use and is incredibly responsive. When wearing and using the device, children have the ability to make and receive voice calls from pre-saved numbers only, so they can communicate with friends or family without the risk of receiving any unsolicited calls. “

“These contacts can be managed on the parent’s app which is free to download and helps adults to ensure children are only talking to trusted contacts. The watch does not feature social media, making the safety of children using it a priority, ensuring a safe introduction to the digital world. The device can also receive and reply to messages including text, emojis, images and voice messages but School Mode can be activated so only the SOS function works whilst in class. Children will love having fun with the 2MP camera and with 4GB storage, there is plenty of room to store photos.”

