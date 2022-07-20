Improve your home wireless network with AI 4G LTE smart routers

If you are experiencing slow speeds using fixed line Internet connections you might be interested in upgrading to a connection using 4G LTE mobile internet. D-Link has this month introduced new additions to its range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhanced Wi-Fi routers, announcing the imminent availability of the new AX1500 4G+ Smart Router (G416), AX1500 4G Smart Router (G415) and N300 4G Smart Router (G403).

All of which have been specifically designed to meet the growing demands of smart home technologies and help improve your home wireless network. Providing “unparalleled connectivity, which is smarter, safer, faster and more reliable than ever before” explains D-Link.

4G LTE home wireless network

“Both 4G smart routers are mesh-ready and combine cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology with smart AI features. The built-in AI Wi-Fi Optimizer continuously scans for the Wi-Fi channel with the least interference to always offer the best connection. At the same time, the AI Traffic Optimizer prioritizes the most critical internet usage for optimal online experience and stability. Easy to set up and install, the G416 and G415 provide 4G+ LTE Cat 6 and 4G LTE Cat 4 mobile internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps and 150 Mbps, respectively, combined with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 wireless speeds of up to 1500 Mbps.”

“Alternatively, the N300 4G Smart Router (G403) offers an incredibly affordable option for those looking to connect to the Internet without needing a fixed phone line or a fail-safe internet connection. With similarly fast 4G LTE mobile internet speeds of up to 150 Mbps, the G403 also comes with many security features, such as dual-active firewalls (SPI and NAT) to prevent potential attacks over the Internet, as well as the latest WPA3 wireless encryption for added protection.”

Source : D-Link

