ElegaBand multi-functional smart watch band

If you are in the market for a new smart watch band that allows you to wear your digital device in a number of different ways you may be interested in the ElegaBand. A multi-functional watch band designed by the engineers at SmartlyHub based in Vancouver, Canada. The smart watch band is available via Indiegogo Indemand.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“About two years ago, we succeeded in introducing ErgonBand, The World’s First Ergonomic Watchband, and with your extraordinary support , we presented it to the market. We spent the last year working on our product development, and we are incredibly excited to introduce you to our ElegaBand, The Unique Multi-Functional Watch Band!”

If the ElegaBand campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the ElegaBand watch band project watch the promotional video below.

ElegaBand watch band

“ElegaBand is created to be your ideal companion all the time, everywhere and on every occasion – whether you are going for a run in the woods, suiting up for work or slipping into your stylish party outfit! ElegaBand makes it easier for you to monitor your stats and interact with your metrics while staying focused! This watchband is an essential tool for any runner or cyclist or anyone who “checks their watch” for information during their activities!”

“ElegaBand can be the best choice for people who do activities such as motorcycling, biking, mountaineering and sports like bodybuilding, boxing, skiing and many more. The most fascinating and unique way of wearing ElegaBand is when it moves your watch to the perfect viewing angle which is inspired by our previous innovative product, ErgonBand. It helps you use the watch’s full functionality at a glance on all occasions, especially in sports activities. “

