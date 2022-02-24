TshWatch DIY smart watch using ESP32-PICO-D4 Module

If you would like to build your very own DIY smart watch you may be interested in the new project published to the Hackster.io website this week for the TshWatch created by maker Ivan Ivanov. The project is classed as an intermediate build and is still a work in progress but provides great inspiration for your own projects based on the Espressif ESP32-PICO-D4 Module.

DIY smart watch

“Project have started 2 years ago, as attempt to create a DIY smart watch with pedometer, hr sensor and skin temperature sensor. I wanted to collect big data about my activity and sync this data to my server when I can process it. That’s why MCU chip should have wireless feature, and work pretty fast :). First approach was with heltec esp8266 module with small oled display, and battery charging module. It seemed easy, just add sensors and all should works, but… Battery drained dramatically fast. I tried to use sleep mode but in result I’ve read about esp32 ulp coprocessor, and decided – this is my way :)”

“I haven’t wanted to create yet another fancy smart watch, I wanted to create tool which helps people understand their state, which may say something about peoples state based on previous actions. I don’t want to have continues connection with phone or wifi (at least for now), watch only collect data, process it and show some messages and digits.”

Source : Hackster.io : Adafruit

