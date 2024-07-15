Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station

Ampace, designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Andes 1500 portable power station. This groundbreaking device promises to transform portable power with its rapid charging capabilities, extended lifespan, and robust performance. Leveraging Ampace’s proprietary A-Boost technology, the Andes 1500 achieves a full charge in just 55 minutes and features an impressive lifespan of up to 6,000 cycles.

1462Wh Portable Power Station

Key Takeaways Full charge in just 55 minutes with A-Boost technology

Up to 6,000-cycle lifespan

1462Wh capacity with 13 versatile ports

2400 W rated AC output (Surge 3600 W)

Supports up to 1800 W AC input, 600 W solar input, and 96 W car socket input

Seamless 20 ms emergency power supply switch

High-strength construction with IP55-rated battery security

Multiple layers of protection and intelligent safety warning algorithm

Operates in extreme temperatures as low as -20°C/-4°F

Manageable via the Ampace App

Swift and Seamless Charging Experience

The Andes 1500 sets a new standard for fast charging with its exclusive A-Boost technology. Capable of charging from zero to 100 percent in just 55 minutes via wall charging, it also supports a maximum 600 W solar input and up to 96 W car socket input. This ensures users can achieve a full charge whether they are indoors, outdoors, or on the road.

Extended Lifespan with More Energy

The Andes 1500 portable power station is designed for longevity, achieving an unprecedented 6,000-cycle lifespan. This is made possible through high-quality commercial-grade LFP battery cells, Ampace’s exclusive Battery Management System, and advanced charging algorithms. Using third-generation silicon carbide semiconductor material and a digital signal processor-controlled high-frequency bidirectional power conversion system, the Andes 1500 achieves an inverter efficiency of up to 95 percent, providing users with five percent additional battery energy.

Powerful Output with Boundless Performance

Equipped with a 2400 W rated AC output (Surge 3600 W), the Andes 1500 can power most user devices and 99 percent of appliances. With Ampace’s innovative A-Turbo technology, it can even power some appliances up to 3600 W. The power station features a high-strength construction with independent core partitioning and IP55-rated battery security. It uses high-quality LFP battery cells that are UL-certified, puncture-resistant, non-flammable, and resistant to high temperatures. With twelve integrated protections, the intelligent safety warning algorithm can detect potential battery risks in advance, safeguarding against issues before they arise.

Pricing and Availability

The Ampace Andes 1500 will be launched on July 12th on both the official Ampace online store and Amazon store, with an official retail price of $1399. From July 12th to July 31st, the Ampace online store will be offering an early bird sale, providing a $400 discount. This makes it an excellent opportunity for early adopters to experience the innovative technology of the Andes 1500 at a reduced price.

The Andes 1500 portable power station is designed with user convenience in mind. With the Ampace App, managing and optimizing the power station is straightforward. Users can monitor power levels, customize settings, perform firmware upgrades, navigate the ambient lights, adjust LED brightness, manage temperature, and set sleep mode. This level of control ensures that users can tailor the device to their specific needs, whether they are on an outdoor adventure or dealing with a power outage at home.

For those interested in exploring more about portable power solutions, topics such as solar power integration, battery management systems, and the latest advancements in lithium-ion technology might be of interest. These areas offer a deeper understanding of how devices like the Andes 1500 are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in portable power.

The Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station is a catalyst in the realm of portable power solutions. With its rapid charging, extended lifespan, and robust performance, it sets a new benchmark for what users can expect from a portable power station.



