EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station

If you are looking for a portable power station you might be interested in the EcoFlow DELTA Pro which has already raised over $3 million on Kickstarter thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 56 days remaining. The portable power station can power almost anything and offers from 3.6-7.2kW hours of power.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1699 or £1236 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 19% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the EcoFlow DELTA Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the EcoFlow DELTA Pro power station project review the promotional video below.

“Introducing the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem for home backup, smart energy management, lower energy bills, and more. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the next leap in portable power technology, offering you power security and independence, wherever you are. From tailgate power to extreme blackouts that last for days on end, DELTA Pro delivers up to 25kWh of capacity. With that, you’re covered for any situation. That’s the industry gold standard.”

“A single DELTA Pro power station unit offers an AC output up to 3600W, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost. This allows you to power window air conditioners, washing machines, and other devices. If you’re looking for more power during an outage, you can connect two DELTA Pro units to the Smart Home Panel. This method gives you up to 7200W through your home circuits and provides power for 240V devices.Or, for another option, connect two DELTA Pro units together with the Double Voltage Hub* to get 7200W, 240V to power heavy-duty devices. That’s enough power for your electric heaters, dryers, and other heavy-duty devices.”

Source : Kickstarter

