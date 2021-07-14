OTTO MagPowerX power bank enables wireless charging on older phones

If you find your phone battery runs low during the day, a new slim, power bank called the OTTO MagPowerX might be worth more investigation. The wirelessly charging power bank is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and includes a small kick out stand allowing you to view your iPhone screen perfectly when needed, both in portrait and landscape modes. If your phone does not support wireless charging the engineers at OTTO have created a small magnetic self-adhesive patch which can be added to your phone underneath its case, allowing it to support wireless charging technology.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $63 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates). If the OTTO MagPowerX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the OTTO MagPowerX power bank project review the promotional video below.

“We’ve designed a brilliant wireless charger that’s 100% eco-friendly. It’s a 3-in-1 mag safe compatible charging station that allows you to not only charge your phone but charge multiple devices at the same time in a compact, fast, efficient and decluttered way.”

“Use our magnetic sticker on your wireless charging smartphone (iPhone or Android), boooommm, now your smartphone is compatible with OTTO MagPowerX. MagSafe is a magnetic technology from Apple, built into the internal engineering of iPhone 12 models. Originally created as a safety feature for MacBook charging cords, MagSafe was incorporated into the iPhone 12 to create a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging.”

