SuperMini GO wireless power bank charger from $39

If you need if you need to keep your mobile phone charged up while away from the grid you might be interested in the new EDC pocket sized wireless power bank charger in the form of the aptly named SuperMini GO. Offering 15W of wireless charging power the magnetic docking pack features a digital LCD display allowing you to quickly see how much charge is left on your battery. Using a cable the power bank can offer 20W of Power Delivery and features a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Our Brand New SuperMini GO has just launched on Indiegogo! We have this Wireless MagSafe power bank in 3 fun colors, and charging in 3 fun ways! Head to the link above and get those orders in!!! Up to 54% OFF, only on Indiegogo for a limited time!! With blazing-fast 20W power delivery, SuperMini GO can charge an iPhone 13 Pro to 50% in less than 30 minutes. Just a quick charge and you’re good to go.”

Wireless power bank

If the SuperMini GO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the SuperMini GO wireless power bank charger project play the promotional video below.

“Conventional power banks usually aren’t compatible with low-power devices like smart watches and wireless earbuds. SuperMini GO has X-Charge mode, which means it gets along with all your devices, big and small. You shouldn’t have to carry multiple chargers to charge different things. One simple power bank should be able to handle everything. SuperMini GO works seamlessly with a wide range of USB-C phones, tablets, and more.”

“Thanks to its powerful magnetic docking mechanism, SuperMini GO stays connected to your phone during wireless charging, so you don’t have to worry about running out of power during a video call or while gaming. Simply line up your compatible phone with SuperMini GO, and you’re all set.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless power bank charger, jump over to the official SuperMini GO crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

