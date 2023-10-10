Dabbsson DBS2300 portable power station 2,200W, 2,330Wh – Review

If you are in search of a portable power station to help you charge and power your gadgets or appliances while away from the grid or during power cuts in your home. You might be interested in the modular power system created by Dabbsson, that allows you to easily connect a number of stations together to easily expand your power capacity depending on your needs. Dabbsson have kindly allowed us to try its DBS2300 hands-on and provide feedback on just how versatile this power station is.

Packed with a wealth of features, companion smart phone application and boasting impressive specifications, this portable power station has proven to be a reliable power supply during testing both at home and out in the wilderness. Here are my thoughts on its features, benefits and what makes it stand out as a go to for a portable or backup power supply.

Prime Day Sale

Dabbsson DBS2300 portable power station is only $1,199 offering a massive $400 off its recommended retail price for a limited time.

Connectivity

The first feature that impressed me straight out of the box with the amount of connectivity which is easily accessible from the front of the station. Offering two 5V 2.4a USB ports together three USB-C ports with one offering 100W Power Delivery and the other two 30W Power Delivery. There is also connectivity for 12 V connections using the integrated cigarette lighter connection or a 30A connection.

The prominent LCD display is also very useful providing easy to read input and output measurements. That at a glance provide an overview of just how much juice you have left to charge your gadgets and also how quickly the power station will be drained when you have devices connected. When charging you can also see how long it will take to charge the remaining battery and also if you are in fast charging mode or not.

Separate power console sections

Another feature I liked on the Dabbsson DBS2300 was the ability to enable or disable certain sections of the power station such as turning on and off the USB ports, 12V section and the AC power outlets. Allowing you to easily make sure that you not charging anything that doesn’t need it. Helping you conserve power for those more important charging tasks.

One thing I would say about the DBS2300 is its weight. Even though 26kg is not that heavy I wouldn’t recommend carrying it very far. I would recommend using a trolley or transportation if you need to move it far so that you can take it as close as you need to where power is required without any injuries.

Reliable power whenever you need it

The DBS2300 offers a versatile, reliable, and safe power source that has applications far beyond what its compact size might suggest. Portable power stations like the Dabbsson DBS2300 have increasingly become indispensable tools for both emergency backup at home and for outdoor adventures. When electrical outages strike, the immediate concern often revolves around keeping essential home appliances operational. Whether it’s preserving perishable food in your refrigerator, maintaining lighting, or ensuring that medical equipment stays powered, a portable power station can serve as a lifeline and features up to 5 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets to help our all your gadgets from laptops to fridges when needed.

Smart switching technology

Serving as an immediate backup, allowing you to keep essential home appliances running. Refrigerators, lights, and even medical equipment can be powered seamlessly, thanks to its robust 2330Wh capacity. What’s more, you can expand this capacity up to 8,330Wh by linking two extra batteries, making it a perfect backup solution for extended power outages.

The 15MS EPS Auto-Switch feature in the Dabbsson DBS2300 Portable Power Station stands out for its ability to seamlessly transition from your main power source to the backup in less than 15 milliseconds. This quick switchover is essential for maintaining the operation of sensitive equipment and appliances, such as medical devices and refrigerators, without any noticeable disruption. It also eliminates the momentary unease that can accompany sudden power outages by providing an almost instant backup power source.

Not only is this feature a boon for short-term power lapses, but it also makes the DBS2300 a reliable solution for more extended outages. With a robust 2330Wh capacity, expandable to 8330Wh, the unit can keep your essential appliances running for a long time. This utility, combined with the fast switchover speed, ensures that whether you’re facing a brief power cut or an overnight outage, the DBS2300 offers a practical and reliable solution, letting you carry on with your activities or sleep peacefully without worrying about power interruptions.

Features

Powerful Home Backup & Portable Power : Suitable for 99% of home appliances and ideal for travel and home backup.

: Suitable for 99% of home appliances and ideal for travel and home backup. Safety Features : First brand to use industry-leading EV semi-solid state LiFePO4 batteries; 4X thermal runaway safety compared to Li-NMC batteries.

: First brand to use industry-leading EV semi-solid state LiFePO4 batteries; 4X thermal runaway safety compared to Li-NMC batteries. Expandable Power Capacity : Ability to link two extra batteries for increased capacity.

: Ability to link two extra batteries for increased capacity. Recharging : Four methods available, including AC, solar, car charger, and generator (extra adapter needed).

: Four methods available, including AC, solar, car charger, and generator (extra adapter needed). Smart APP Control : Customizable input wattage between 200-1800W.

: Customizable input wattage between 200-1800W. 15MS EPS Auto-Switch : Seamless transition during power outages.

: Seamless transition during power outages. Quiet Operation : Designed to reduce noise and electromagnetic radiation (“Library Quiet”).

: Designed to reduce noise and electromagnetic radiation (“Library Quiet”). In the Box: Comes with AC charging cable, solar charging cable, car charging cable, and a 2+2 years warranty.

EV semi-solid state LiFePO4 batteries

The Dabbsson DBS2300 is particularly noteworthy for its long lifespan—up to 15 years—thanks to its semi-solid state LiFePO4 battery. This makes it not just a quick fix but a long-term investment for home backup power.

This can be especially crucial during prolonged power outages. Another advantage is the fast recharging feature. The unit can regain up to 98% of its charge within just 1.5 hours through its AC input, making it quickly ready for reuse. Safety is another crucial factor for in-home use, and this device is designed with that in mind, meeting EMC Class B Standards and possessing a UL94 V0 fireproof rating.

For those who looking to adventure into the great outdoors, the Dabbsson DBS2300 brings a range of benefits as well. Its lightweight and compact design make it convenient to carry on camping trips or other outdoor adventures. The multiple outlets, including USB C and AC, offer the versatility to charge a broad array of devices from phones and laptops to portable cooking appliances.

One of the most striking features is its capability to recharge through solar input, supporting up to 3200W. This offers an endless and sustainable power supply, especially valuable when venturing far from the electrical grid. Despite its robust capabilities, the device is also designed to operate quietly, a feature labeled as “Library Quiet,” making it ideal for serene camping settings where noise minimization is preferred. Its high safety ratings and rugged build further ensure that it can handle the unpredictable conditions often faced outdoors.

Fast charging

One of the most remarkable features is its fast recharging capability. When directly plugged in a wall socket the power station receiving approximately 600W of power. However the defendant team at Dabbsson have included a neat feature which allows you to up this to 1800W fast charging at the flick of a switch. This allows the DBS2300 to be recharged to 98% within just an hour and a half via its AC input. This ensures that you’re always ready for any subsequent power lapses.

Solar Charging

Dabbsson includes solar panel charging cables in the box so you can easily attach any solar panel you may already have or purchase solar panels directly from Dabbsson if needed. Once connected the solar input supports up to 3200W, offering an endless and sustainable power supply when you’re far from any electrical grid. Additionally, the power station is designed to be superbly quiet, with the low noise cooling fan only engaging as needed, so you can enjoy the serenity of the great outdoors without the distraction of a noisy generator. Once again the display will provide information on the input charge allowing you to adjust the angle of your solar panel to get the optimal charging rate possible wherever you may be.

Safety

Safety is often the cornerstone of any electrical device, especially when it comes to something as critical as a portable power station that you’re likely to use in a variety of settings, including your home. In this regard, the Dabbsson DBS2300 goes above and beyond to instill confidence in its users.

Firstly, the unit is compliant with EMC Class B Standards. For those who might not be familiar with this, EMC or Electromagnetic Compatibility ensures that a device operates as intended in its environment without introducing electromagnetic disturbances. Class B certification is usually more stringent and is meant for residential environments, which generally require lower electromagnetic emissions. This means that the Dabbsson DBS2300 is engineered to operate reliably and safely in your home without causing or suffering from electrical interference. It’s a key feature that underscores the unit’s suitability not just for outdoor adventures but also for home use, where the stakes are often much higher.

Secondly, the DBS2300 boasts a UL94 V0 fireproof rating. UL94 is a standard for safety of flammability of plastic materials, and a V0 rating is the highest standard, indicating that the material will stop burning within 10 seconds after being set on fire. This is critical because electrical devices, especially those that store a large amount of energy like a portable power station, can become fire hazards if not properly designed. The V0 fireproof rating means that the outer casing of the DBS2300 is designed to halt the spread of fire, adding a critical layer of safety to its design.

What this dual focus on electromagnetic compatibility and fire safety means is that the Dabbsson DBS2300 is designed with a comprehensive approach to safety. It reassures the user that not only is the device effective in its primary role as a power source, but it’s also engineered to minimize risks associated with electrical devices. Whether you’re using it to power a medical device during a critical time or simply charging your gadgets while camping, you can rest easy knowing that a lot of thought has gone into making it as safe as it is effective.

Modular design

If you require more power perhaps as an emergency backup system for your home you can easily connect multiple DBS2300 power stations together to expand their capacity to meet your exact needs.

In summary, the Dabbsson DBS2300 Portable Power Station serves as a versatile, reliable, and safe power source. Whether it’s providing emergency backup during home power outages or serving as a portable power hub while camping, this unit stands out for its blend of features and specifications. With a long lifespan of up to 15 years, it’s not just a quick fix but a long-term investment. When it comes to balancing features and specifications, the Dabbsson DBS2300 is undoubtedly one of the most versatile portable power stations available on the market today.

Specifications

Capacity : 2330Wh, expandable up to 8330Wh

: 2330Wh, expandable up to 8330Wh AC Output : 2200W, boosted to 3000W with P-Boost

: 2200W, boosted to 3000W with P-Boost USB C Ports : Up to 3, with 100W max output

: Up to 3, with 100W max output Battery Type : Semi-solid state LiFePO4

: Semi-solid state LiFePO4 Lifespan : Up to 15 years

: Up to 15 years Recharging Time : 98% in 1.5 hours via AC input using 1800W fast charging

: 98% in 1.5 hours via AC input using 1800W fast charging Solar Input : Max 3200W

: Max 3200W Switchover Speed : Less than 15ms

: Less than 15ms EMC Class B Standards : Certified

: Certified Fireproof Rating : UL94 V0

: UL94 V0 Company Established: 2012



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals