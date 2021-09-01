EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station passes $9 million in funding

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station is capable of providing from 3.6 – 25kWh of power anywhere you need it and thanks to its smart technology and expandable ecosystem allows you to customize your emergency power supply to meet your exact requirements. A single DELTA Pro unit offers an AC output up to 3600W, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost. Launched via Kickstarter last month the project has raised over $7 million thanks to over 2,500 backers with still 12 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $1699 or £1234 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 19% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the EcoFlow DELTA Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station project watch the promotional video below.

“From tailgate power to extreme blackouts that last for days on end, DELTA Pro delivers up to 25kWh of capacity. With that, you’re covered for any situation. That’s the industry gold standard. A single DELTA Pro unit offers an AC output up to 3600W, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost. This allows you to power window air conditioners, washing machines, and other devices.”

“If you’re looking for more power during an outage, you can connect two DELTA Pro power station units to the Smart Home Panel. This method gives you up to 7200W through your home circuits and provides power for 240V devices. Or, for another option, connect two DELTA Pro units together with the Double Voltage Hub to get 7200W, 240V to power heavy-duty devices. That’s enough power for your electric heaters, dryers, and other heavy-duty devices.”

“EcoFlow’s power station smart maximum power point tracking algorithm detects voltage and current in real time to increase solar generation, even during cold and cloudy days. The EcoFlow 400W solar panel is the gold standard in foldable solar panel technology. It features a unique one-piece design that delivers better water-resistance than any other foldable solar panel on the market. “

Source : Kickstarter

