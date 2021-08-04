TEVOCS portable power station range hits Kickstarter

TEVOCS is a new portable power station launched via Kickstarter this month offering a wide variety of different power output options including six AC outlets, one PD 100W USB-C, one PD 30W USB-C, four USB-A ports, one DC 12V/10A cigarette lighter port, two DC 12V/10A ports, and two wireless charging pads. (2000W based). Pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $399 or £287 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“If you have ever experienced a power outage at home? It’s a helpless feeling! There is no way to charge your devices, cook food, or even have light for your essential needs. Or how about that last camping trip you had where you lacked power and couldn’t stay connected with your network or check-in with loved ones? When you start realizing the importance of reliable power it’s clear that having a high-quality power station is essential, but trying to decide which one can be difficult with all the choices on the market.”

If the TEVOCS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the TEVOCS portable power station project view the promotional video below.

“TEVOCS power station is the most affordable universal power source that fulfills all your power needs anytime and anywhere. No matter what life throws at you, you are ready with backup power at home, electricity for camping trips, or working remotely. TEVOCS power station is ready! It is the ultimate reliable backup power partner for home emergencies, outdoor parties, drone use, work stations, medical use, and anywhere you need safe, portable, power.”

“Created using the team’s own understanding of lithium battery raw materials and 12 years of industry experience, we are faithful to produce products with precise control of all aspects of R&D and factories, plus a more reasonable, beautiful, humanized structure and appearance design, and therefore, improving the life of every family”

Source : Kickstarter

