BioLite BaseCharge 600 and 1500 power stations officially launch

Camping gear, lighting and portable power specialist BioliIte has this week introduced two new portable power stations to its range in the form of the BaseCharge 600 and BaseCharge 1500. The new BioLite power stations have been designed to be easy to use and are perfect for either first-time users or experienced camping enthusiasts looking for a powerful off grid solution.

The front interface is intuitive, easy to understand, and features plug-and-play AC / DC port systems for easy charging and the visual dashboard has been designed to “demystify energy usage for all consumers” says BioLite. Providing instantaneous calculations on power in/out, battery life, and time until empty or full. “Taking the guesswork out of “how long can this run my X?” and the more nuanced readout of multiple devices plugged in at once.”

Tpgether with a Energy Odometer taking the form of a resettable measurement tool that educates customers on their energy consumption so they can track habits and behaviors over specific periods of time or activity. BioLite’s 12-point safety checkpoint system prevents circuit overload and keeps your devices (laptops, TVs, Cell Phones) safe if you plug too many devices in.

BioLite BaseCharge portable power stations

“Home-grade energy that goes anywhere and powers nearly anything, without a learning curve. Always know how much power you’re using and the time you have left with a dashboard that instantly updates whenever something is plugged in. Put the instruction manual away and receive notifications displayed in simple language. Track and plan for your next trip, project, or emergency situation.”

“Charge your BaseCharge power station from a wall outlet, the car, or with the new, ultra-portable SolarPanel 100 (sold separately). It’s that simple. Connect multiple solar panels in seconds to fully recharge in as little as 3.5 hours and take your adventure even farther off the grid. Unlike other portable power stations, BaseCharge Series features wireless charging. Just set your phone on top.”

Source : BioLite

