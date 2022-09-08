BioLite BaseCharge rechargeable power stations now available to order

After previously unveiling their new range of rechargeable BaseCharge power stations, BioLite has this week made the BaseCharge 1500, BaseCharge 600 and SolarPanel 100 available to purchase from its online store, partners and resellers worldwide. Priced at $1699 the BioLite BaseCharge 1500 provides 1521 Wh of portable power thanks to its lithium-ion batteries and a maximum output of 1200 W and 2400 W Surge. But do not delay as only 65 units are left in the September shipment and preorders will start shipping at the end of September 2022.

BioLite BaseCharge 1500 ports :

– (3) AC, 110V/1200W

– (1) 12V Carport Output, 120W

– (2) 12V DC Barrel Ports, 120W

– (1) Wall/Solar Input (HPP), 400W

– (1) USB-C PD, 100W

– (2) USB-A, 5V/3.0A

– (2) USB-C, 5V/3.0A

BioLite BaseCharge 1500

“Access home-grade power in off-grid environments with the BioLite BaseCharge 1500, a high-capacity li-ion power station that can be recharged from the wall, car, or through solar for complete energy independence. The Easy Read Smart LCD Dashboard provides real-time feedback on your system giving you a clear picture into runtimes and energy usage.

The internal 12 checkpoint safety system constantly monitors the unit so you can share power to your network of devices with confidence and reliability. Power refrigerators, power tools, medical devices, laptops, and more with this quiet and fume-free solution.”

BioLite BaseCharge 600

“Access home-grade power in off-grid environments with the BioLite BaseCharge 600, a high-capacity li-ion power station that can be recharged from the wall, car, or through solar for complete energy independence. The Easy Read Smart LCD Dashboard provides real-time feedback on your system giving you a clear picture into runtimes and energy usage.

The internal 12 Checkpoint Safety System constantly monitors the unit so you can share power to your network of devices with confidence and reliability. Perfect for personal electronics and family-scale needs, power laptops, tablets, phones, cameras, lights, routers, and more.”

SolarPanel 100

” Ready to harness the sun around you, the BioLite SolarPanel 100 is a foldable 100 Watt solar panel designed to both charge devices directly as well as pair with the BioLite BaseCharge Series (sold separately) for a full solar generator solution. Featuring BioLite’s patented Optimal Sun System, get the most from your solar experience by taking the guesswork out of setup.”

Source : BioLite

