PikeMark GPS smart device designed for outdoor adventures

PikeMark has been specifically designed to take on your outdoor adventures to provide the “ultimate smart device”, combining a built-in cellular LTE chip, allowing it to record your GPS/ elevation data wherever you are in the world so you can view it all later on our iOS/ Android app.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the PikeMark campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the PikeMark outdoor essential project checkout the promotional video below.

“We began working on PikeMark in September of 2020, shortly after a major hurricane narrowly missed Houston, sending our office into shutdown and bringing back memories of Hurricane Harvey. It all started with a device that could be used during a hurricane, to generate power when the grid was offline.We first started with a concept render that was a cube, but shortly after doing a 3D print of the outside, we found it was too bulky and not portable enough to meet our goals. We started making sketches and formulated a sleeker design.”

“When your battery begins to run low, simply charge your PikeMark using a wall adapter, hand crank, water wheel, wind wheel, or a solar cell so you never run out of power. If you ever run into danger simply push the built-in SOS button, sharing your live location with your emergency contacts so help can find you. “

“Currently, PikeMark is in a Prototype phase, and we hope with this Kickstarter to be able to bring you the portable battery for all your adventures! All images are based on 3D renders, of the design, while the video and animated pictures do contain a prototype unit of PikeMark!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the outdoor essential, jump over to the official PikeMark crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

