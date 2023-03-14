Stand-up paddle boarders, kite boarders and other water sports enthusiasts looking for an easy way to inflate their gear. May be interested in a new portable outdoor pump called the WAVE Pro. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 50 days remaining.

The cordless hands-free portable pump provides real-time information on its 6.5 inch screen and features two power sources in the form of its integrated 6,000 mAh and DC adapter. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $199 or £164 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Goodbye to manual and slow inflators, and hello to more fun in the sun & beach with WAVE Pro’s automatic and effortless inflation. Upgrade to full automation and 2.5X faster inflation speed with WAVE series for more energy and time to spend with loved ones.

Portable outdoor pump

The current design for WAVE series has been finalized and the initial prototype has been built. We’ve already laid out our future production plan and started talking about this with our suppliers and distributors. During designing the initial prototype, we have already spent some months working together with our partners.”

Assuming that the WAVE Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the WAVE Pro portable outdoor pump project observe the promotional video below.

“Have trouble understanding the product’s operation steps? OAK & IRON can help.Our 6.5-inch ultra-large screen(bigger than iPhone 14 Pro)makes it easy to read real-time information like inflation pressure (monitoring up to 0.1 Psi) & battery life. We have a well-prepared logistics structure for mass production to fully deliver on our promises, however, there is always a chance to run into challenges when it comes to handling international orders.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable outdoor pump, jump over to the official WAVE Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





